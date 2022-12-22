Mominul Haque steadies the tumbling Bangladesh innings a bit by scoring a half century against India in the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1. The southpaw was not selected for the 1st Test. In this Test, he got his chance and lived upto it once he came in after Zakir Hasan's wicket. He played in an adventurous way, trying out a few shots and getting good value out of them. Definitely, he will want to make the innings big. IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Lunch: India Make Early Inroads, Bangladesh 82/2.

Mominul Haque Scores Attacking Fifty

