Things stand evenly poised after lunch of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1. After opting to bat first, Bangladesh went off to a cautious start considering the unpredictable nature of this Mirpur pitch. Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat maintained tight control since the start of the innings. The uneven bounce of the pitch kicked in when Zakir Hasan nicked a rising delivery giving Jaydev Unadkat his maiden Test wicket. His wicket was immediately followed by another wicket of Najmul Hossain Shanto by Ravichandran Ashwin reducing Bangladesh to 39/2. Since then, Shakib Al Hasan and Mominul Haque have batted convincingly to take Bangladesh to 82/2 at lunch. Byju’s, MPL Want to End Jersey and Kit Sponsorship Agreements of Indian Cricket Team with BCCI.

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Lunch

