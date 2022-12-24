Indian bowlers have made a great start to day 3 of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. After starting with an overnight score of 7-0, Bangladesh could add only 64 more runs to their total in the first innings. Meanwhile, the hosts lost four wickets in the process. Bangladesh are currently at 71-4 after 33 overs. Opener Zakir Hasan has shown great resilience and is currently batting at 37*(96). He will be looking to convert his start to a bigger score. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj have picked one wicket each. Virat Kohli Gives Pep Talk During Drinks Break on IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 Day 3.

IND vs BAN Day 3 Lunch

2nd Test, Day 3 | 2nd Innings | Lunch Break Bangladesh 71/4 in 33 overs (Z Hasan 37*; A Patel 1/2) trail by 16 runs!#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/xoeWQv95Qo — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)