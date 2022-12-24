Bangladesh bowlers have made a strong start in the second innings of the IND vs BAN 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Being asked to chase a modest target of 145, India have lost 4 wickets for just 45 runs. Axar Patel 26*(54) and Jaydev Unadkat 3*(8) are currently at the crease. For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraj has been the pick of the bowlers. The off-spinner has taken three wickets and removed India's top order. Meanwhile, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan got the other wicket. India still need 100 runs to win the match. Virat Kohli Gets into War of Words With Bangladesh Fielders After Getting Dismissed During Day 3 IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022 (Watch Video).

IND vs BAN Day 3 Stumps

