Sachin Tendulkar owns multiple records in cricket, one of which is his 100 centuries, which is very hard to conquer. He scored 49 centuries in one-day international games and 51 centuries in Test cricket. Indian star batter scored his 100th century exactly twelve years ago today – on March 16, 2012, in the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Opening the batting, Tendulkar scored 114 runs off 147 balls with the help of 12 fours and a six. The record is still intact and another Indian batter – Virat Kohli standing in second position with 80 centuries. Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates Mumbai for Winning Record-Extending 42nd Ranji Trophy Title, Lauds Vidarbha for Showing Resilience in Final (See Post).

Sachin Tendulkar Scored his 100th Century on March 16, 2012

