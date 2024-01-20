India defeated Bangladesh by 84 runs to kickstart their ICC U19 World Cup 2024 campaign on a winning note on Saturday, January 20. Batting first, the Men in Blue scored 251/7, riding on 76 runs by opener Adarsh Singh and a 64-run knock from captain Uday Saharan. Bangladesh pacer Maruf Mridha took a five-wicket haul in the first innings. Saumy Pandey was India's best performer in the second innings of this match, as he turned up with figures of 4/24 to help his team come out on top. Musheer Khan also took two wickets while Raj Limbani, Priyanshu Moliya and Arshin Kulkarni bagged one apiece. India U19 Captain Uday Saharan Engages in Heated Confrontation With Bangladesh’s Ariful Islam During IND vs BAN U19 World Cup 2024 Match, Video Emerges.

