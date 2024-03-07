The Indian women's football team registered a dominating victory against Nepal by 10-0 in the U16 SAFF Women's match. The match was being played at the ANFA Sports Complex in Lalitpur. The Indian girls have now made a place in the final of the tournament which will be played on Sunday. So dominant was India's performance that they had gone 6-0 up at half-time itself. Pearl Fernandes and Gurleen Kaur scored two goals each while Anita Dungdung, Anushka Kumari, Bonifilia Shullai, Gurnaz Kaur and Rheanna Liz Jacob hit one each. There was also an own goal scored by Nepal's Min Maya Shrestha. India would be up against Bangladesh. The young Tigresses were defeated 1-3 in their previous match against Bangladesh. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Breaks Silence on ‘Allegations’ Levelled by Nilanjan Bhattacharjee.

India Beat Nepal 10-0 in SAFF U16 Women's Championship 2024

Lalitpur witnesses a goal-fest as India 🇮🇳 triumphs over Nepal with a huge scoreline in the #U16SAFFWomens 😎👊🏻#INDNEP ⚔️#ShePower 👧 #IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EEfBv7gvbB — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)