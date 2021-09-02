England captain Joe Root has won the toss and have opted to bowl first against India in the fourth Test match at the Oval on Thursday.

Check tweet here:

Toss & team news from The Oval England have elected to bowl against #TeamIndia in the 4⃣th #ENGvIND Test Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/OOZebP60Bk Here's India's Playing XI 👇 pic.twitter.com/zKHU231O69 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

