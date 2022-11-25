The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI at the Eden Park in Auckland was won by New Zealand thanks to the brilliant 221 run partnership between Kane Williamson and Tom Latham chasing India's total of 306.Kane Williamson's 98-ball 94 was shadowed by Tom Latham's 104-ball 145 as the duo dominated through the Indian bowlers. You can watch IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2022 video highlights below and here as well.

IND vs NZ Video Highlights 1st ODI

