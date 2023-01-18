Michael Bracewell has turned on the heat in the 1st ODI against India as he has helped New Zealand fight back hard with a hundred off just 57 deliveries. New Zealand seemed down and out but he has stitched a 143-run stand from 86 balls with Mitchell Santner to keep his side in the contest. The left-hander hit 11 fours and six sixes in his knock so far. Ishan Kishan's Theatrics Catches Attention As Indian Wicketkeeper Plays ‘Prank’ on Tom Latham During IND vs NZ 1st ODI 2023 (Watch Video).

Michael Bracewell Scores Hundred:

100! @braceyourself10 that is special. Brings up his 2nd ODI 100 in just 57 balls. His partnership with Mitchell Santner now worth over 130 runs. 43 overs gone 274/6 chasing 350 in Hyderabad. Follow play LIVE in NZ with @skysportnz. LIVE | https://t.co/S2PsDT6yGW 📷=BCCI #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/pjjsH73D59 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 18, 2023

