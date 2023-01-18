The 1st ODI between India and New Zealand sees a nail-biting finish as India edges past narrowly and bag a win by 12-runs. India opted to bat first and Rohit Sharma along with Shubman Gill provided India a steady start. At one stage, India lost quick wickets, but Shubman stood strong in one end. He ended up scoring a massive double century (208) and also scored the bulk of the runs in the Indian innings. India put up a mammoth score of 349/8 to chase for New Zealand. New Zealand did not get off to a good start. Except Finn Allen (40), none of the top-order batters could create an impact. From 131/6 Michael Bracewell started counterattack taking Mitchell Santner with him and kept pushing the envelope. He completed his century (140) and took New Zealand to touching distance. But after Mitchell Santner (57) fell to Mohammed Siraj, the momentum slipped away, and he fell short in the final over. The consistency of Mohammed Siraj is now visible as he had another brilliant game ((4/46) and he was the reason India could grab the victory. List of Double Centuries in ODIs for India: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Other Indian Batsmen Who Have Scored 200 in 50-Overs Cricket.

India Narrowly Edges Past New Zealand in 1st ODI

