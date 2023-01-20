Indian men's cricket team have been fined 60 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate against New Zealand at the 1st ODI at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. According to ICC's statement, "India were ruled to be three overs short of their target by Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Time allowances were taken into consideration before arriving at the decision." As a result, India were handed a hefty fine. The Indian team will face New Zealand in the 2nd ODI on tomorrow, January 21st at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Shubhman Gill and Sara Tendulkar Engaged? Here’s The Truth Behind Rumoured Engagement News of Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter and Indian Cricketer.

India Fined 60 Percent of Match Fee for Slow Over Rate

