Ishan Kishan's theatrics behind the stumps drew the attention of fans during the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2023 on Wednesday, January 18. The Indian wicketkeeper 'pranked' Tom Latham by knocking down the bails with his hands despite the batter having played a shot. The decision was referred to the third umpire though, who rightfully ruled it not out. Netizens then recalled that this was perhaps a response to Latham, who did the same thing while keeping during the Indian innings. On one of those occasions, Hardik Pandya was adjudged out by the third umpire and after it, he did the same when Shubman Gill was batting.

Here's a Video of the Incident:

Chad ishan kishan 😂😂 Hahaha Ishan Kishan having a laugh at Tom Latham… 😂😂 #IndvNZ *Comms: Don’t know what is happening! 🙄 pic.twitter.com/lpUwPO3edh — 👌👑 (@kingstar1816) January 18, 2023

Ishan Kishan Knocking Down Bails:

Ishan Kishan is hilarious for this 😭 pic.twitter.com/qEgeWOQ8m3 — M📁 (@dammnvers) January 18, 2023

When Tom Latham Did it, Twice:

Tom Latham did the same thing twice and hardik was made out pic.twitter.com/QtWngETaDA — joe (@korgaokar_sahil) January 18, 2023

