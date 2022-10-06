Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell have tightened the screws on India's batting as they keep South Africa on top in the 1st ODI in Lucknow on Thursday, October 6. Needing 250 to win, India got off to a slow start as they lost both Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan cheaply. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan have shown signs of a fightback. Although they have not found the runs with the pace they would have wanted to, the duo arrested the fall of wickets and have kept India's hopes alive in this contest. They have hit occasional boundaries and would aim to accelerate in the coming overs.

IND vs SA 1st ODI 2022 Scorecard:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)