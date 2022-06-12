South Africa pacers came good as they restricted India to 148/6 in the second T20I on Sunday, June 12. Anrich Nortje (2/36), Wayne Parnell (1/23) and Kagiso Rabada (1/15) bowled well and did not let the Indian batters come out all guns blazing. Barring Ishan Kishan (34), Shreyas Iyer (43), Dinesh Karthik (30*) and Harshal Patel (12*) were the major contributors for India in this total. It was a late flourish from Karthik and Patel that helped India get to a decent total on a difficult batting surface.

