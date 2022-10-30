The Indian Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in their third T20 World Cup 2022 match against South Africa. India has one change from their previous game against Netherlands as Deepak Hooda comes in place of Axar Patel. The Proteas has also made one change in the form of Tabraiz Shamsi making way for Lungi Ngidi.

IND vs SA Toss Report:

🚨 Toss & Team News from Perth 🚨@ImRo45 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against South Africa. #T20WorldCup | #INDvSA Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/KBtNIjPFZ6 1⃣ change to our Playing XI as @HoodaOnFire is named in the team 🔽 pic.twitter.com/X9n5kLoYNn — BCCI (@BCCI) October 30, 2022

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Deepak Hooda, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)