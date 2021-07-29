Indian captain Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and has opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Fast bowler Sandeep Warrrier has been handed his T20I debut by India.

Here are the squads of both the sides:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

