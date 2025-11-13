Rohit Sharma scripted history on this day, hitting the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket. The 'Hitman' as he is called in the cricket community, displayed sheer class and power in an ODI against Sri Lanka, smashing 264 runs off just 173 deliveries. Playing at the Eden Gardens, a venue where Rohit Sharma has had good performances, the 'Hitman' tore apart the Sri Lankan bowling attack and his innings comprised 33 fours and nine sixes. Rohit Sharma's 264 involved a 202-run partnership with Virat Kohli and a 128-run stand with Robin Uthappa and it guided India to a mammoth total of 404/5. India eventually bowled Sri Lanka out for 251, winning the match by 153 runs. Rohit Sharma Plays 'Shock Pen Prank' As Former India Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni Becomes Prankster's Only Victim (Watch Video).

Rohit Sharma Smashed Highest ODI Individual Score on This Day in 2014

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2014 2⃣6⃣4⃣ runs 1⃣7⃣3⃣ deliveries 3⃣3⃣ fours & 9⃣ sixes Former #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 played an incredible knock to register the highest individual score in ODIs 👏⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ZNHXe9wieT — BCCI (@BCCI) November 13, 2025

Watch Highlights of Rohit Sharma's 264:

