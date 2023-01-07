Suryakumar Yadav looks in unstoppable form as he takes apart the Sri Lankan bowlers to all parts of the field to score another T20I half century in the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I at Rajkot. He scored his fifty in just 26 deliveries and showed the full batting range he is well-reputed for.

Suryakumar Yadav Scores Another Quickfire Half-Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)