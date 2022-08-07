Shreyas Iyer scored 64 runs as India scored 188/7 after batting first in the final T20I against West Indies in Florida on Sunday, August 7. For West Indies, Odean Smith took three wickets while Jason Roy, Dominic Drakes and Hayden Walsh had one apiece.

See Scorecard:

Innings Break! A solid batting display from #TeamIndia to post 188/7 on the board. 👌 👌 Over to our bowlers now. 👍 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/EgKXTtbLEa #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Xo2InbzUEh — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2022

