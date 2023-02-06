India are currently facing Australia in an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 warm-up match at Newlands, Cape Town. After winning the toss, Australia opted to bat first. However, the Indian team have bowled superbly so far. Australia are currently 54/4 at the end of the 10 overs. Shikha Pandey has taken 2 wickets and is surely the pick of the bowlers till now. Meanwhile, opener Beth Mooney 24* (30) and Grace Harris 0*(2) are currently at the crease for the Australian team. Harmanpreet Kaur Confirms Indian Team to Stay Focused on Clash Against Pakistan Despite Women's Premier League 2023 Auction.

Australia 54/4 After 10 Overs

A fascinating #T20WorldCup warm-up match is just minutes away 👀 Australia have won the toss and will bat against India in Cape Town. Match Centre ➡️ https://t.co/Ed3A4mVLnn pic.twitter.com/JkNKnxy5ps — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 6, 2023

