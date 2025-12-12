A cute moment is taking the social media scene by storm, where India's Jitesh Sharma is seen touching India Women's Harleen Deol's feet post IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 in Mullanpur. Deol, who was present at the stadium for a felicitation ceremony by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, found herself in a tight spot as Sharma sought the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 winner's blessing by touching her feet and then engaging in an animated discussion, as seen in a fan-made clip. Sharma scored 27 off 17 in India's 51-run loss to South Africa in India vs South Africa 2nd T20I 2025, which leveled the five-match series 1-1. Stands Named After Harmanpreet Kaur, Yuvraj Singh Inaugurated Ahead of IND vs SA 2nd T20I 2025 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur

Jitesh Sharma Takes Harleen Deol's Blessings

Jitesh Sharma touched the feet of Harleen Deol 🙏 pic.twitter.com/89NXxFHqL1 — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) December 12, 2025

