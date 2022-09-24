India had a dismal show with the bat as despite fifties from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, they could manage just 169 runs in the third ODI against England women's team on Saturday, September 24. Already having won the series, the Indian batting faltered in this final game of the series, which is also Jhulan Goswami's farewell match. Having lost a heap of wickets upfront, Smriti Mandhana (50) ensured that the Indian women's team had some sort of a fightback before that role was taken over by Deepti Sharma (68*). For England, Kate Cross took four wickets while Sophie Ecclestone and Freya Kemp had two apiece.

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd ODI Innings Update:

Innings Break! #TeamIndia are all out for 169 in the third #ENGvIND ODI. Over to our bowlers to defend the total. Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/RwUqefmJT6 pic.twitter.com/1wKoGLhLMW — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)