The Women in Blue had won their first encounter by 59 runs against the Sri Lanka women's national cricket team in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Now, the India women's national cricket team are in for their next clash, and it is the high-voltage IND-W vs PAK-W. The India vs Pakistan Women ODI is scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 5, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time), at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss and elected to field first. For India, Renuka Thakur will be replacing Amanjot Kaur. India Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: How To Watch IND-W vs PAK-W CWC Match Free Live Telecast in India?.

India Women Playing XI: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Pakistan Women Playing XI: Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Toss Update

🚨 Toss & Playing XI 🚨#TeamIndia have been put in to bat first in Colombo 👍 One change as Renuka Singh Thakur comes in 🙌 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/9BNvQl3J59#WomenInBlue | #CWC25 pic.twitter.com/96HPbFaoig — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 5, 2025

