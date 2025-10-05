India Women vs Pakistan Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: For the fourth successive week, the world will see an IND vs PAK cricket match, with India women clashing with Pakistan women in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket Cup 2025. The IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's CWC 2025 match will be played in Sri Lanka, who are co-hosting the marquee event along with India. So far in 11 WODIs, the India women national cricket team are unbeaten against the Pakistan national cricket team, and will look to continue their winning streak. India vs Pakistan Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks Winner of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match

Fifties from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur helped India women set a daunting 260-run target, after rain shortened the IND-W vs SL-W 50-overs contest to 47 overs. In reply, Sri Lanka Women were bundled out for 211, where Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 43 as Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, and Shree Charani claimed seven wickets between them. However, rain is expected to play spoilsport during India women vs Pakistan women ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Sunday, October 5 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team and the Pakistan Women's National Cricket Team will play each other in match six of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 5. R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will play host to the India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's CWC 2025 match, which is slated to start at 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana Reveals Plan in Motion To Break India’s Flawless Record

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs PAK-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

