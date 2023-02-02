Chloe Tryon starred with a sensational half-century as South Africa women's team beat India to win the SA Tri-Series 2023 Title at the Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday, February 2. The right-hander took control of the South African innings and guided the chase remarkably after her side was in a spot of bother. She hammered the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground, scoring 57* off just 32 balls with six fours and two sixes and helped South Africa win the game with two overs to spare. India did well for a good period of time with the ball but the total was too low for them to defend.

South Africa Women' Team are Tri-Series Champions

Tri-series champions! 🏆 A brilliant half-century from Chloe Tryon helps South Africa beat India in the final 🙌#SAvIND | 📝 https://t.co/4fqVhVXaDH pic.twitter.com/Wrxo3BcJJL — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2023

