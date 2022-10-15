The Indian bowlers put on a dominant display in the 1st innings as they restricted Sri Lanka to 65/9 in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final, on Saturday, October 15. Renuka Singh was the best Indian bowler with figures of 3/5 while Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana took two wickets apiece. It was a supreme display of bowling by Harmanpreet Kaur and her team, who now need just 66 runs to win the Women's Asia Cup 2022 title. Sri Lanka's top run-scorer was Inoka Ranaweera with 18 off 22 balls.

IND-W vs SL-W Scorecard:

Innings Break! Outstanding bowling display from #TeamIndia! 👏 👏 3⃣ wickets for Renuka Thakur 2⃣ wickets each for @SnehRana15 & Rajeshwari Gayakwad Our chase coming up shortly. 👍 👍 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/r5q0NTVLQC #AsiaCup2022 | #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/LYj2VQX4wh — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)