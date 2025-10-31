Ahead of the start of IND vs AUS 2nd T20I 2025 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, cricketers from India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team paid their tribute to the late Ben Austin by wearing black armbands and observing a minute of silence along with the crowd present at MCG, where the player's cap was on display as well on the field. The 17-year-old Austin lost his life on October 29, after being hit by a ball in the nets during training in Melbourne. Fans can check out the clip below. India and Australia Women Cricketers Wear Black Armbands in Memory of Late Ben Austin During IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match (See Pic)

Cricketers Pay Tribute To Late Ben Austin

A minute of silence was observed at the MCG following the tragic passing of Ben Austin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xly79nAgcg — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)