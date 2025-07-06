The India national cricket team scripted history as they registered their maiden victory at Edgbaston in Birmingham in Test cricket after the Shubman Gill-led side secured a dominating 336-run win over the England national cricket team in the second Test of the five-match series. With this victory, the Asian Giants levelled the series 1-1 after losing the Leeds Test by five wickets. Batting first, India scored 587 in 151 overs. Captain Shubman Gill played a record-breaking knock of 269 runs in 387 deliveries, including 30 fours and three sixes. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (89) and Washington Sundar (42) chipped in crucial runs with the bat. For England, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir claimed three wickets. In reply, the Three Lions posted 407 runs after Harry Brook (158) and wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith (184*) played mammoth knocks. For India, Mohammed Siraj scalped six wickets, whereas Akash Deep took four wickets. In the second innings, Shubman Gill showed his class with the bat. The Indian captain played a memorable knock of 161 runs. Rishabh Pant (65) and Ravindra Jadeja's (69*) vital knocks helped the Asian Giants to post a huge 608-run target. While chasing, Jamie Smith played a fighting knock of 88 runs. However, the rest of the batters failed to contribute with the bat as England suffered a huge defeat in the Edgbaston Test against Team India. Akash Deep produced a match-winning spell as he took a six-wicket haul. Akash Deep Picks Up His Maiden Five-Wicket Haul in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

History Created at Edgbaston by Team India!

Victory for India at Edgbaston. We go to Lord's 1-1 in the series 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nk7Vt4rIzR — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2025

