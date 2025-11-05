India's squad for the Test series against South Africa has been announced by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Wednesday, November 5. A major highlight of the India National Cricket Team for the IND vs SA 2025 Test series is the return of Rishabh Pant, who has recovered from his foot injury and was recently in action for India A. Shubman Gill will continue to lead Team India's Test side and Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep have been picked while Mohammad Shami's name was nowhere to be found. Additionally, the BCCI also announced the India A squad for the three one-day matches against South Africa A. Tilak Varma will captain the India A team, which includes Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni and Prabhsimran Singh among others. Tea Before Lunch! IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025 in Guwahati To Witness a Historic First, Here’s Why Tea Break Will Be Taken First.

India's Squad for Test Series vs South Africa

India’s Test squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2025

India A Squad for One-Day Matches vs South Africa A

India A’s squad for one-day team: Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Prabhsimran Singh (WK). — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2025

