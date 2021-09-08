Former Indian captain MS Dhoni was chosen as mentor to the Indian team at the T20 World Cup 2021 in October. The BCCI took to Twitter to make this announcement.

See BCCI's tweet here:

"Former India Captain @msdhoni to mentor the team for the T20 World Cup" - Honorary Secretary @JayShah#TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) September 8, 2021

