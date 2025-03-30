India are all set to have a white-ball tour of Australia towards the end of 2025 as was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Sunday, March 30. The Men in Blue will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series that starts on October 19 in Perth and it will be followed by five T20Is, which under from October 29 onward, the last of these matches set to be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 8. The India national cricket team, earlier in 2024-25, had a Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Down Under which was a pretty competitive series despite Australia winning it by a 3-1 margin in the end. India and Australia last faced each other in the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 where Virat Kohli pulled off another chase masterclass as the Men in Blue came out on top. Rohit Sharma Likely To Sit Out of IND vs ENG Test Series 2025, Virat Kohli To Feature On Five-Match Tour: Report.

India vs Australia 2025 Schedule Announced:

A multi-format series against India will take place in February and March 2026https://t.co/SObLustsha — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 30, 2025

