Despite winning the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and receiving the backing of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma is set to opt out of the upcoming five-match tour of England. India tour England for a gruelling five-Test tour in June, for which Sharma has taken into consideration his poor Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 outing and decided to opt out. Karun Nair Set To Be Included in India A Squad for England Tour by BCCI Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Report.

As per a report in India Today, sources close to the BCCI have confirmed Sharma's decision, and also stated that veteran batter Virat Kohli will retain his place in the Test squad, given the 36-year-old's lacklustre outing in BGT 2024-25. In BGT 2024-25, Sharma scored 31 runs in three Tests, eventually dropping himself from the final Sydney encounter.

Kohli, who scored a scintillating ton at Perth, saw a steady decline in form and managed 190 runs across five Tests with just one century to boast of. The duo did play in Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches for Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, but failed to show any form in red-ball cricket. Gautam Gambhir To Travel to England With India A Team Ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 Test Series: Report.

Sharma had categorically denied any thought about retiring from Tests after BGT 2024-25. However, with his new decision, the end of the road might be nearer than foreseen for the Indian captain.

India's England tour gets underway on June 20, with the first Test taking place at Leeds, followed by matches in Birmingham, London (Lord's), Manchester, and London (Oval).

