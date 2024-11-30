The India national cricket team and the Australia Prime Minister's XI two-day warm-up Test match has begun at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Saturday. Sadly, day 1 of the IND vs AUS PM XI warm-up Test was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain. After Day 1 was washed away due to rain, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter), where they updated about the match timings of Day 2. On Day 2, play will resume at 9:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The coin toss will be at 8:40 AM IST on Sunday. India and Australia Prime Minister's XI have agreed to play 50 overs per side on Day 2 of the warm-up Test match on Day 2. India Batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Grind Hard in Nets Against Pink Ball Ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 in Adelaide (Watch Video).

BCCI Shares Updated Timings for Day 2 of IND vs AUS PM XI warm-up Test

Update: PM’s XI v India - Manuka Oval Play has been abandoned for Day 1 and will resume tomorrow (Sunday) at 9:10 am IST. Coin toss will be at 8:40 am IST. Teams have agreed to play 50 overs per side.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qb56K8dtX0 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2024

