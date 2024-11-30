India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli were practising in the nets with the pink ball ahead of India vs Australia second Test in Adelaide in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Kohli and Rohit played a few defensive shots against the Indian pacers at the nets and were fully focused. The second Test match between India and Australia in Adelaide will be played with pink ball. Team India leads the five-match Test series 1-0. Earlier, the Asian Giants won the opening Test in Perth against Australia by 295 runs. Rohit Sharma missed the Perth Test after he and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, were blessed with a baby boy. Meanwhile, Kohli slammed a brilliant century in the second innings of the opening Test. Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Interacts With India Batter Virat Kohli Ahead of IND vs AUS PM XI Two-Day Practice Match in Canberra (Watch Video)

Team India Practice with Pink Ball Ahead of 2nd Test in Adelaide

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)