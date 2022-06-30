India and England are set to play out the final chapter of the epic Test series, that had begun last year. The series had to be abruptly ended after the fourth Test with a COVID-19 scare in the Indian camp. But now, both teams are ready to give their best and end the series on a high. India have a 2-1 lead in the series, having won the second and fourth Test matches.

Let us have a recap of how the series has transpired so far:

1st Test:

The first Test between both these sides had ended in a draw with poor weather denying India a chance at victory. Needing to chase 209 to win, India ended with 52/1 before rain played spoilsport.

India vs England 1st Test 2021 Video Highlights:

2nd Test:

Denied a shot at victory by rain in the first Test, India came roaring in the second match at Lord's, winning the match by 151 runs. India's seamers produced an epic display in the fourth innings to bowl out the hosts for just 120 runs.

India vs England 2nd Test 2021 Video Highlights:

3rd Test:

It was England's turn to win this time as they beat India by an innings and 76 runs after posting a massive 432 in the first innings. The series was levelled 1-1 at this point in time.

India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Video Highlights:

4th Test:

Virat Kohli's team once again had the last laugh and a series lead, beating England by 157 runs. India now lead the series 2-1.

India vs England 4th Test 2021 Video Highlights:

