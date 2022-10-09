Keshav Maharaj has won the toss and decided that South Africa will bat first in the 2nd ODI against India. Shahbaz Ahmed will be making his debut for the national side as Washington Sundar also comes in. Maharaj is captaining South Africa as Temba Bavuma misses out due to illness.

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

South Africa (Playing XI): Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

