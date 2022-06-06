The Indian team began their preparations for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. The new-look side would have a lot of new faces, especially in the bowling department with the likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh receiving maiden call-ups. The team was seen huddling and discussing preparations for the series, which gets underway on June 9.

Watch Video:

Back in Blue - Prep mode 🔛#TeamIndia begin training in Delhi ahead of the 1st T20I against South Africa.@Paytm #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/kOr8jsGJwL — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)