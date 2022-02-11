India beat West Indies by 96 runs in the third and final ODI of the three-match series to whitewash them for the first time in this format. Rohit Sharma had a pretty good start to life as India's full-time ODI captain as India managed to forget their defeat in South Africa and return back to winning ways in emphatic fashion. Following this victory, Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan and others took to Twitter to congratulate the side for sealing their first-ever clean sweep over West Indies in a bilateral ODI series.

Sachin Tendulkar:

Congratulations to #TeamIndia on a good series win. Keep up the good work!#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/0Im5dGnYaG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2022

Irfan Pathan:

Congratulations team India with clean sweep against West Indies. Yes, home conditions but Rohit Sharma’s captaincy was top notch! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2022

Harbhajan Singh:

Mumbai Indians:

Chennai Super Kings:

Champions!

