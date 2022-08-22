Indian skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and decided that the team will bat first in the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe. Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan return to the Indian team in place of Mohammed Siraj and Prasih Krishna. Meanwhile, the hosts have also made a few changes from the previous game.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

3RD ODI. India won the toss and elected to bat. https://t.co/X4aLV48hJ8 #ZIMvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 22, 2022

