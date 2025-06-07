Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Avesh Khan was spotted buying three goats ahead of Eid al-Adha, and the video has gone viral on social media. The clip, which surfaced on June 6, shows Avesh selecting the goats at a farm and purchasing them. When asked by the farm owner about his purchase, Avesh said, "The goats are beautiful and clean, I liked them. That’s why I bought three goats from here." Eid al-Adha 2025 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Congress Leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi and Others Greet People on Bakrid.

Avesh Khan Buys 3 Goats for Eid

Cricketer Avesh Khan buying 3 goats to sacrifice on Bakrid (Eid al-Adha). pic.twitter.com/6n7gyWdHYQ — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) June 6, 2025

