Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a dominant 100-run win against the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 1. After suffering a one-sided defeat, Rajasthan became the second team, after the Chennai Super Kings, to be eliminated from the 2025 edition. Batting first, Mumbai hammered 217-2 in 20 overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton stitched a 116-run partnership. Rickelton departed after scoring 61 runs, whereas Rohit played a superb knock of 53 runs. Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya played blistering, unbeaten knocks of 48 runs off 23 balls as the five-time champions posted a daunting total. While chasing, the Royals were blown away for 117 runs in 16.1 overs. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets each. Leg-spinner Karn Sharma and speedster Trent Boult took three-wicket hauls as the visitors registered a crushing victory. Trent Boult Completes 300 Wickets in T20s, Achieves Feat After Dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal During RR vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

One-Sided Win for Mumbai Indians

