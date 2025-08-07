The Duleep Trophy 2025 is all set to commence from August 28. Ahead of that, the zonal selectors have announced the squads of the North, South, East, West, Central and North-East Zone squads. Dhruv Jurel has been appointed the captain of the Central Zone and they will play their first match against North-East zone on August 28. Alongside Jurel, the likes of Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar are also part of the central zone squad. Team India Test Captain Shubman Gill To Lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025; Potential Replacements Named For Star Batter, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in Case of Asia Cup Selection.

Central Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy 2025 Announced

Dhruv Jurel to lead Central Zone in #DuleepTrophy CZ squad: Jurel (c/wk), Rajat Patidar*, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanchit Desai, Kuldeep Yadav, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) August 7, 2025

