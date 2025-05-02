Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a thrashing 100-run defeat at home against the Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League 2025 match on May 1. With this loss, the Royals became the second team to be eliminated after the Chennai Super Kings this season. Talking about the match, Mumbai hammered 217-2 in overs after Ryan Rickelton (61) and Rohit Sharma (53) slammed blistering half-centuries. While chasing, Rajasthan were bundled out for 117 runs after Trent Boult and Karn Sharma took three wickets each. Jofra Archer top-scored with 30 runs as none of the Royals crossed the 20-run mark. The Hardik Pandya-led MI jumped to the top spot with 14 points after securing a huge win. They are one step closer to reaching the playoffs. Here are some of the funny memes after Rajasthan became the second team to be knocked out of IPL 2025. RR Out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race; Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton and Bowlers Power Mumbai Indians to Sixth-Consecutive Win.

Hilarious!

Platform set for Dhruv Jurel - Match already finished like SRH game🔥🔥🔥 Score 70-80 runs at 150 SR, boost avg, fool half-minded RR fans who’ll justify his OVERPRICED retention 👏 Never forget he bottled 9 off 6 in 2 games and 18 off 12 in next game! WE DON’T WANT YOU JOS 🖕 pic.twitter.com/Xc6nR7gkNI — Ritikardo DiCaprio (@ThandaPeg) May 1, 2025

Lol

MI Top of the Table

Mumbai indians top of the table #RRvsMIpic.twitter.com/sOoYNGF5ta — Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) May 1, 2025

Oops

Splashed 10 cr on spinners and still riyan parag is ur best bowler 😂 pic.twitter.com/8DX3G6fOc1 — . (@Nonegivesshit) May 1, 2025

Funny Meme on Rajasthan Royals

18Cr - Sanju Samson 14Cr - Dhruv Jurel 14Cr - Riyan Parag 11Cr - S Hetmyre Left Butler, Boult & Chahal Em dikkumalina retentions ra ivi @rajasthanroyals 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/dWMHQXSwA3 — AdityaVarma (@AdityaVarma45_) May 1, 2025

