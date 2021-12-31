The Indian U19 team defeated their counterparts from Sri Lanka to win the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2021 title in Dubai on Friday, December 31. After this win, the young team was congratulated by the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and also VVS Laxman among others.

See some of the tweets:

Sourav Ganguly's Words of Praise:

Congratulations to the under 19 team for winning the Asia Cup ..No cricket for 15 months since2020 for covid and to win is a commendable effort ..well dne to plyrs ,coaches , new slctrs who hd vry ltle time to pick the best players ..NCA deserves a lot of credit @BCCI — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 31, 2021

'Ideal Confidence-Booster'

Congrats to the India U-19 side on the #AsiaCupU19 triumph! Their preparations were hit by the weather, among other things, but it's heartening to see them improve by the game. That's as satisfying as the title win itself. Ideal confidence-booster for the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/HHgKPtbKRd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 31, 2021

'Bring On!'

And the year ends with the triumph of India U-19 side in the #AsiaCupU19 for @BCCI .Bring on the World Cup in 2022! #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/0Bj531yLJU — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 31, 2021

'WINding' Up the Year in Style!

From the BCCI Secretary:

Congratulations to India U19 for their excellent performance in the #U19AsiaCup and for winning the championship for the 8th time! This tournament has been an ideal preparation ahead of the ICC U19 World Cup in West Indies next month. #BoysInBlue pic.twitter.com/77YejdVqbC — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 31, 2021

