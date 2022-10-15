The bowlers were on fire as they restricted Sri Lanka to just 65/9 after which Smriti Mandhana slammed a 25-ball 51 as India won the Women's Asia Cup 2022 title with a comfortable victory. The Indian bowlers were a class apart today as they struck at regular intervals and dealt early blows, from which Sri Lanka were not able to recover. Renuka Singh was the best of the lot, with figures of 3/5. The Sri Lanka batters too would rue some dismissals, especially those which came in the form of run-outs. With this win, India have now clinched a record seventh Women's Asia Cup 2022 title.

IND-W vs SL-W Match Result and Scorecard:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)