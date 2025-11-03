Shafali Verma played an instrumental role in helping India women's national cricket team lift the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final in Navi Mumbai. The Women in Blue defeated the South Africa women's national cricket team by 52 runs in the final. Shafali, who was named in the squad in place of injured Pratika Rawal, played a superb knock of 87 off 78 deliveries that guided her side to 298-7 in 50 overs. With the ball, she scalped two wickets in her seven-over spell. For her superb outing, Verma was named Player of the Match. After winning the Women's World Cup, Shafali shared a post on her social media handle. She wrote on X, '02-11-2025, God’s plan.' ‘Manifesting Winning Moment…’ Check Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Raw Reactions After India Women’s Clinch ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title (Watch Video).

Shafali Verma Reacts After Winning ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title

