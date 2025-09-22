The India National Cricket Team players avoided a handshake with their Pakistan counterparts once again, this time after winning the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21. Needing 172 to win, India chased down the target in 18.5 overs to get off to a winning start in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2025 and it was possible because of a sensational 74-run knock that came off just 39 balls from the bat of Abhishek Sharma. After Tilak Varma struck a four off Shaheen Shah Afridi to hit the winning runs, both he and Hardik Pandya at the other end did not shake hands with the Pakistan players and walked straight to the dressing room, much like how Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube did after finishing off the IND vs PAK Group A match on September 14. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets in Asia Cup 2025 Super 4; Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill Help Men in Blue Register Back-to-Back Victories Against Arch-Rivals.

Indian Cricketers Avoid Handshake With Pakistan Players Again

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)