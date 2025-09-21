Controversy sparked during the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 group stage encounter when India captain Suryakumar Yadav avoided handshake with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha both during the toss and after the game ended. The decision of not shaking hands made Pakistan move towards a stance of protest demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup 2025 panel. Although ICC rejected the appeal. Pycroft was appointed match referee for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4's game as well and even in this game, during toss, Suryakumar Yadav avoided handshake with Salman Ali Agha. With his gesture, he continued the 'no handshake' policy that India backed so far in the competition. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Monty Panesar Claims ‘No Handshake Row’ Has Heightened Buzz Around India vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash.

No Handshake Between Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha

📸:💚🇵🇰 🚨NEW TRADITION -No handshake between SKY and SALMAN ALI AGHA 😂 -Looks like ANDY PYCROFT is India’s 12th man today! -91 TIMES UMPIRING 😳#INDvPAK | #AsiaCup2025 pic.twitter.com/yqWqimWTpc — 𝐅𝐚𝐧❥𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐳𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬🏏 (@Bobi_1A) September 21, 2025

Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav maintains 'no handshake policy' with Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha in a Super 4 game of the Asia Cup in Dubai. #CRICKET #INDvPAK #ASIACUP2025 pic.twitter.com/bTO0Ifqged — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)