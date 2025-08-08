The Indian home cricket season 2025-26 will kick off with the Duleep Trophy. The red-ball domestic tournament will begin on August 28. The Duleep Trophy tournament serves as a crucial preparatory tournament ahead of India's home Test season. Earlier, the Duleep Trophy was played in a traditional format until last year's deviation to a four-team structure selected directly by the national selectors. In the new format, six teams will face each other under their zonal banners – North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, North East Zone and Central Zone. It is to be noted that South Zone and West Zone, who were the finalists in the last edition of the Duleep Trophy, have earned a place in the semi-finals of the 2025 season. Team India Test Captain Shubman Gill To Lead North Zone in Duleep Trophy 2025; Potential Replacements Named For Star Batter, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana in Case of Asia Cup Selection.

The red-ball domestic tournament is regarded as a testing ground for the Indian domestic talent, who are on the verge of national selection. With the return of zonal rivalries, a high-intensity competition is expected with several India national cricket team players taking part in the Duleep Trophy 2025. Meanwhile, readers can check the entire information, including the schedule, live streaming and telecast about the Duleep Trophy 2025 below.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Full Schedule

Dates Matches Teams Venue August 28-31, 2025 Quarter-final 1 North Zone vs East Zone BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru August 28-31, 2025 Quarter-final 2 Central Zone vs North East Zone BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru September 4-7, 2025 Semi-final 1 West Zone vs Winner of QF 1 BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru September 4-7, 2025 Semi-final 2 South Zone vs Winner of QF 2 BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru September 11-15, 2025 Final Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2 BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru

Duleep Trophy 2025 Venue

The Duleep Trophy 2025 edition will be held from August 28 to September 15. The red-ball domestic tournament will be hosted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Streaming

It is expected that the live streaming of the Duleep Trophy 2025 tournament will be available on the JioCinema/JioHotstar app and website. For live telecast options of the upcoming red-ball tournament, scroll down below.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Live Telecast

It is expected that the live telecast of the Duleep Trophy 2025 red-ball tournament will be available on the Sports18 TV channels for the Indian audience.

Duleep Trophy 2025 Squads

West Zone squad: Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmendra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala

East Zone Squad: Ishan Kishan (c)(wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sandeep Pattnaik, Virat Singh, Denish Das, Sridam Paul, Sharandeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Riyan Parag, Utkarsh Singh, Manishi, Suraj Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Shami

Stand-by: Mukhtar Hussain, Aasirwad Swain, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Swastik Samal, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Rahul Singh

South Zone Squad: Tilak Varma (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen (vc), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, T. Vijay, R. Sai Kishore, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MD Nidheesh, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar

Stand-by: Mohit Redkar, R. Smaran, Ankit Sharma, Eden Apple Tom, Andre Siddarth, Shaikh Rasheed

North Zone Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ankit Kumar (vc), Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sindhu, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi

Stand-by: Shubham Arora (wk), Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Ravi Chauhan, Abid Mushtaq, Nishunk Birla, Umar Nazir, Divesh Sharma

Central Zone Squad: Dhruv Jurel (C), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanchit Desai, Khaled Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harsh Dubey, Saransh Jain, Yash Rathod, Shubham Sharma, Aditya Thakare, Ayush Pandey, Manav Suthar. Central Zone Squad For Duleep Trophy 2025 Announced; Dhruv Jurel Appointed Captain; Rajat Patidar, Kuldeep Yadav Included.

Stand-By: Kuldeep Sen, Upendra Yadav, Madhav Kaushik, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror

North East Zone Squad: Yet to be Announced

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).